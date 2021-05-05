KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

