KBC Group NV Purchases 1,545 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

