KBC Group NV Purchases 18,586 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 191.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

