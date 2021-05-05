KBC Group NV Purchases 8,223 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

