KBC Group NV Raises Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.50% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $919.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.