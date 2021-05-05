KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after buying an additional 249,571 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

