KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970,872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

