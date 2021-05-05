KBC Group NV Sells 75,620 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

