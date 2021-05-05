Kubient (KBNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of KBNT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

