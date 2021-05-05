Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

