Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.33-4.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. 5,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,979. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

