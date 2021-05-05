LikeCoin Price Up 5.8% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $45,333.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,314,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,638,238 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

