Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $24.04 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.04 or 0.00041940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00262217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.05 or 0.01140923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.89 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.08 or 1.00029657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

