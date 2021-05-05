Lua Token (LUA) Tops One Day Volume of $250,073.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $250,073.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,169,082 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

