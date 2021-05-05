Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE LL opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.