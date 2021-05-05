Lundin Gold (LUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Lundin Gold to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter.

LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.92. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.23.

In related news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.32.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

