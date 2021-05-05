M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. 8,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.