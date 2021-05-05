Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 1,350,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

