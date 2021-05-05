Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 275,861 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $18,003,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.