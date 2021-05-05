MedAvail (MDVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDVL stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

