Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

