Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,398 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1,592.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

ZBH stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $171.44. 6,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

