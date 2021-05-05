Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 216.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

