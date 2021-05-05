Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 434.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. 71,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

