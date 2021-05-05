Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 197,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,504 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

