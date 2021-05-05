Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 488.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.88% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,423. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

