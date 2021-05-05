Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $422,544.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00068392 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

