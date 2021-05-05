Method Finance Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.00822605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.37 or 0.09363049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

