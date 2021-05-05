Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €7.70 ($9.06) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.64 ($10.16).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.78 and its 200-day moving average is €10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The company has a market cap of $32.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

