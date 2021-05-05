MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

