Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $227.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

