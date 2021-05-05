Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.98 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,930. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $265.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

