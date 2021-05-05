Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

