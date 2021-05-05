More Coin (MORE) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $295,265.14 and $3,478.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

