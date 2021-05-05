MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MRC Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

