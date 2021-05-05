Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Neuronetics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

STIM stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 39,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,271. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

