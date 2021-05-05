Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 3662270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.65.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

