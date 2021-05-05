Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.20 million.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,228. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.27.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

