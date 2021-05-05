New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,300 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

