New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of HELE opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.