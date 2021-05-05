NextDAO (NAX) Tops One Day Volume of $307,493.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $307,493.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00083886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00201949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,972,606,126 coins and its circulating supply is 1,932,374,017 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

