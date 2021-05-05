NFT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321,667.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $321,667.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.00821404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.92 or 0.09466161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044176 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

