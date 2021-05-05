Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

OXY stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

