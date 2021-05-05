Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 264.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $935,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $225.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $226.17. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.32, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

