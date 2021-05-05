Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

