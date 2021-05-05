Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

