Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

