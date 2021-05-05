Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Aptiv stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.