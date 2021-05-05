Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

HLT opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

