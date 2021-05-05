Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $153.01 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

